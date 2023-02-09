Report: Nuggets trade Bones Hyland to Los Angeles Clippers for two second-round picks

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Denver Nuggets are trading talented second year guard Bones Hyland to the Los Angeles Clippers for two second round picks.

The Nuggets are trading Bones Hyland to the Clippers, source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 9, 2023

On the surface, this doesn’t seem like a great move for Denver as they move on from Hyland after just one season in which he showed some promise as a talented scorer. Even though it felt like the writing was on the wall as reports have surfaced over the past week of Hyland and the Nuggets eventually parting ways, it definitely is a tough pill to swallow with the deal all said and done.

Two second round picks certainly doesn’t do the Nuggets any good for this season, unless they are able to flip those for a contributor before the deadline concludes. Acquiring the picks does help replenish the three second round picks Denver lost in their deal with the Los Angeles Lakers earlier this morning to acquire Thomas Bryant though, so that is a positive.

Just the other day we posted a poll of players Nuggets fans would like Denver to target in a potential Hyland deal. Denver hasn’t acquired any of them, but hey there’s still time before the deadline is over. Here are the results from that survey and thanks to everyone that took the time to vote!

