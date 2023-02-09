Woj: Nuggets acquire Thomas Bryant from the Los Angeles Lakers

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Denver Nuggets have acquired big man Thomas Bryant from the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for Davon Reed and three second-round picks.

Lakers get Denver’s seconds in 2025, 2026 and 2029, sources tell ESPN. Moving Bryant opens up minutes for Jarred Vanderbilt and Wenyen Gabriel in rotation. https://t.co/y7ghFZKhIA — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 9, 2023

This is an exceptional move for Denver as they add a player who can easily slot in as their backup center. DeAndre Jordan hasn’t played much this season and with the uncertainty of Zeke Nnaji’s health at times, the Nuggets addition of Bryant is about as home run as adding backup center could get.

Bryant was expendable following the Lakers deal to acquire Jarred Vanderbilt yesterday, so the Nuggets found a way to add a gritty player who can slot right into the rotation. On the season, Bryant is averaging 12.1 points and 6.8 rebounds per game all while shooting 65.4 percent from the field.

Not only has Bryant started in 25 of the 41 games he’s played in this season, but he’s constantly performed well and provides great energy anytime he’s on the court. Bryant will be a free-agent at the end of the season, but this is a win-now move that is perfect for the Nuggets.