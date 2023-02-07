Nuggets Reacts Survey: who should Denver make a trade with?

As the trade deadline gets closer and closer by the minute, chances of Bones Hyland staying on the Denver Nuggets past Thursday get smaller and smaller. It feels inevitable that Denver moves on from Hyland as he hasn’t seen the floor in either of the Nuggets last three games and played just five minutes in last Tuesday’s game against New Orleans before essentially getting benched.

Hyland is a talented second year guard out of VCU who can score in bunches off the bench. Not only does Hyland have in the gym range, but he can basically get a bucket anytime he calls his own number. On a rookie contract with his type of skill is something opposing teams are going to covet, but who would be in the market for Hyland’s services?

The answer is most teams, but I selected the Charlotte Hornets, Minnesota Timberwolves, Washington Wizards, and Chicago Bulls as teams most likely to do a deal with Denver. All have players the Nuggets may in interested in acquiring and all could use Hyland on their roster.

We outlined some players Denver may target in our survey this morning, but who do you think Denver should trade with Nuggets fans? Let us know below and we’ll post the results before the trade deadline on Thursday.

