Nuggets Reacts Survey: who should Denver target in a trade?

As the NBA trade deadline approaches on Thursday, the Denver Nuggets seem poised to make a deal as talented second year guard Bones Hyland appears to be available. With that being said, who should the Nuggets target in a deal if they decide to trade Hyland?

There are a ton of options out there and it really will depend on what the Nuggets can net in return for Hyland. The hope would be for Denver to add a rotation player who can help them push for a championship this season and not just a draft pick they could use on a rookie in the future.

Some names that pop up in the trade market are Saddiq Bey, Jaden McDaniels (Timberwolves may be reluctant to move), Chris Duarte, and Alex Caruso from the Chicago Bulls. All would be great additions for the Nuggets and would give them a contributor as they lose one in Hyland.

McDaniels feels like the most unlikely of the group even though he would be the best option as Minnesota was reluctant to add him in the Rudy Gobert deal last summer. Caruso would be the best other option and even though he doesn’t light up the stat sheet, it’s what he provides on the defensive end of the floor that would help Denver out this year.

So, what do you think Nuggets fans, who should Denver target? Get your votes in below and the results will be posted before the trade deadline.

