Kentavious Caldwell-Pope signs a 2-year contract extension with the Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets signed Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to a 2-year $30 million contract extension, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. Caldwell-Pope was acquired as an expiring contract, signing this contract commits him to the team for at least another 2 years.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has agreed on a two-year, $30M extension with the Denver Nuggets, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 14, 2022

Wojnarowski also reports that the second year of the extension is a player option. While we don’t have the specific dollar amount per year, I would expect it to be the same for both years.

Deal includes a player option in the second year, per sources. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 14, 2022

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope was acquired in a trade with the Washington Wizards in hopes of adding more perimeter defense and three-point shooting to this years Nuggets roster. He brings a proven championship talent and a skill set that is at a premium in the current NBA. KCP is fresh off a season where he averaged 13.2 points, his highest average since the 2017-18 season. Also making 2.1 three-pointers a game, a tie for his career-high. He looks to be the Nuggets answer to a starting shooting guard spot after the departure of Will Barton.

The Nuggets also recently signed Bruce Brown Jr., meaning they are dedicated to building a championship-competing roster around Nikola Jokić right now. With Jokić also signing the richest contract in NBA history, it appears the front office is willing to spend the money to craft a championship-level roster. This upcoming season should be quite exciting for Nuggets fans!