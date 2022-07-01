Andrews: Nuggets and Bruce Brown agree to a Contract

It was reported by Malika Andrews of ESPN that the Denver Nuggets had agreed to a 2-year/$13+ million deal with shooting guard Bruce Brown. Brown had spent the last two seasons with the Brooklyn Nets, and he was looking to join another contender where he would fit in as a rotation piece on the perimeter. He figures to be the team’s first shooting guard off of the bench behind the recently acquired Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

The full details of the deal are yet to be announced, but Brown will likely be getting the team’s full Tax-Payer Mid-Level Exception. Denver didn’t get any additional wing help on the first evening of free agency, outside of re-signing Davon Reed, but they made sure to add to that group this morning.