Singer: Davon Reed and Nuggets Agree to Terms on New Deal

Denver Nugget Davon Reed is back for the 2022-23 season

By Asher Levy
new
NBA: Memphis Grizzlies at Denver Nuggets Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

According to Mike Singer of the Denver Post, the Nuggets and free agent Davon Reed have aggred on a two year deal that will be a standard deal. That means that Davon will be on the roster full time as opposed to last season when he was on a two-way contract. He may feature in the primary rotation moving forward.

The Nuggets got their guy back, and Davon finally has a full time job in the NBA. It is big for both parties, and Davon Reed showed a lot of promise last season as a shooter, defender, and a good connector.

