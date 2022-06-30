Singer: Davon Reed and Nuggets Agree to Terms on New Deal

#Nuggets have agreed on a 2-year deal to convert Davon Reed to a standard deal, source tells @denverpost. — Mike Singer (@msinger) June 30, 2022

According to Mike Singer of the Denver Post, the Nuggets and free agent Davon Reed have aggred on a two year deal that will be a standard deal. That means that Davon will be on the roster full time as opposed to last season when he was on a two-way contract. He may feature in the primary rotation moving forward.

The Nuggets got their guy back, and Davon finally has a full time job in the NBA. It is big for both parties, and Davon Reed showed a lot of promise last season as a shooter, defender, and a good connector.