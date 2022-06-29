SB Nation Reacts Survey: who could the Nuggets target in free agency?

On the eve of NBA free agency I thought it would be fun to pose a question of who the Denver Nuggets could potentially add to their roster. Following their trade with the Washington Wizards earlier today, the Nuggets are still in a spot where they could look to acquire a shooting guard off the bench.

It feels like Kentavious Caldwell-Pope will slide in and be the Nuggets starting two guard next season, but what is Denver going to do off the bench? Bones Hyland will all but surely lead the show as the Nuggets back-up point guard, but Denver still needs to add someone alongside him with the second unit.

Below are four options listed — two will look pretty familiar — that feel like players the Nuggets could use to fill that void. It was also reported earlier today that Denver has interest in former all-star Victor Oladipo, who certainly fits that mold as someone who could play alongside Hyland at the shooting guard position.

Cast your vote on who you would like the Nuggets to add. If the player you like isn’t listed, let us know in the comments!

