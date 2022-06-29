Report: Nuggets are interested in former All-Star Victor Oladipo

According to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, the Denver Nuggets are reportedly interested in former all-star, Victor Oladipo.

Pre-free agency notebook @BR_NBA starts with Portland, Brunson/NYK, Ayton and Bridges, the Wizards, Dejounte trades, some new Toronto intel, Miami details, Boston targets, and much more: https://t.co/J2VQZ65ySh — Jake Fischer (@JakeLFischer) June 29, 2022

Fischer mentions that Oladipo is not expected to re-sign with the Heat and is garnering interest from the Washington Wizards and Detroit Pistons as well as the Nuggets. Following two devastating quad injuries — both to the same leg — Oladipo has played in just 129 games since the 2017-18 season and appeared in just eight games for the Heat last year.

Before his bad injury luck, Oladipo was an absolutely dynamic player on both ends of the court for the Indiana Pacers and was a back-to-back All-Star in 2017-18 and 2018-19. Oladipo’s best season came in 2017-18 when he averaged 23.1 points per game and shot an impressive 37.1 percent from beyond the three-point line.

Even just two years ago following a trade to the Houston Rockets, Oladipo was still a dynamic player before getting injured as he averaged 21.2 points, five assists, and 4.8 rebounds per game. If it wasn’t for his injuries, Oladipo would still be one of the best players in the league and certainly has that potential as long as he can stay healthy.

At 30 years old, Oladipo shouldn’t be that expensive on the open market as he will most likely have to take a prove it deal. The Nuggets could certainly make that work with their mid-level exception as they got some more cap flexibility today in their deal that sent Will Barton and Monte Morris to the Washington Wizards for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Ish Smith.

This is certainly something to monitor going into free agency tomorrow as Oladipo could be a great bench guard for the Nuggets. Caldwell-Pope is likely to slot into the starting lineup, but the Nuggets now have another guard spot to fill off the bench after trading Morris today. If he can stay healthy, Oladipo certainly feels like a pretty good option.

The Nuggets odds to win the NBA Title at DraftKings are currently +1500 following their trade with the Wizards today. Would adding a player like Oladipo increase those odds? You would certainly have to think so.

