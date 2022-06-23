BREAKING: Nuggets select Peyton Watson with 30th pick in first round

With their second selection of the first round, the Denver Nuggets select Peyton Watson out of UCLA. The Nuggets worked out Watson just last week as he entered the draft following an up and down freshman season with the Bruins.

The Nuggets got this selection following their trade in which they sent JaMychal Green to the Oklahoma City Thunder last week. Watson appeared in 32 games for UCLA this past season and averaged just 12.7 minutes per game as he is a little bit of an unknown prospect.

Watson is certainly an upside pick and is a bit of a project entering the NBA. It was a small sample size, but Watson shot just 32.2 percent from the field last season and 22.6 from beyond the arc. There is certainly some upside with Watson though as he is just 19 years old and won’t turn 20 till the start of next season.

At 6-foot-8, 200 pounds, Watson certainly has the frame to develop into a nice wing for the Nuggets that could affect the game on both ends of the court. It might not happen overnight, but Watson could certainly grow into a contributor for the Nuggets down the road.

Watson was the Nuggets second selection of the night as they also added Christian Braun with the 21st pick. Welcome to Denver, Peyton Watson!