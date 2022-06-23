BREAKING: Nuggets select Christian Braun with 21st pick in first round

With the 21st pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, the Denver Nuggets select Christian Braun out of Kansas. Braun joins the Nuggets following a three year career at Kansas where he helped lead the Jayhawks to a national title this past season.

Denver has Christian Braun at the top of its draft board at No. 21, source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 24, 2022

Braun put together a phenomenal junior season last year averaging 14.1 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 2.8 assists, while shooting 38.6 percent from beyond the three-point line. Not only can Braun shoot the ball, but he also can defend at pretty high level. Braun does a lot of his work offensively off-ball, which fits in pretty well with what the Nuggets like to do.

Here’s a little excerpt from our draft profile on Braun that was published last week:

“Coming off of a national championship, the Kansas Jayhawks have two intriguing wings in this year’s draft. One being Ochai Agbaji, who we did a draft preview on last week, and the other being Christian Braun. The 6’7” wing was a key contributor to the Jayhawks’ national title run and success throughout the NCAA season. His 3 point shooting, defense, grit and hustle were all showcased throughout the season. He brought a winning mentality, grabbing offensive boards, being a pest defensively, and trash talking. He is a competitor through and through.

He shot a relatively low volume of threes, but when he let them fly he shot a good percentage. Being a junior means he has a good sample size to look at, and he’s a good shooter on his college career in general. He fits the mold of someone the Nuggets could use not just for his on the court talents, but off the court he also will get into teams’ heads and annoy them. That can provide good value within itself.”

To learn more about Braun, check out his full draft profile here at Denver Stiffs. Welcome to the Nuggets, Christian Braun!