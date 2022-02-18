2022 NBA All-Star Thread Day 1

The 2022 NBA All-Star festivities kick off tonight in Cleveland, Ohio, with two events: the Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game and the Clorox Rising Stars. The celebrity game will feature various entertainers and athletes from other sports in a game coached by NBA legends Bill Walton and Dominique Wilkins. In a new format this year, Rising Stars will feature four teams playing in a mini tournament (more detail below) plus a timed shooting competition called the Clorox Clutch Challenge.

Of note is that Denver’s Bones Hyland will deservedly be playing in the Rising Stars tournament following the announcement yesterday that he is an injury replacement to Davion Mitchell. Bones will join the team coached by Gary Payton and play alongside some top young talent around the league such as LaMelo Ball and Scottie Barnes. Certainly something to watch for!

Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

When: Friday, February 18 at 7:00 PM ET/5:00 PM MT

How to watch: ESPN

Clorox Rising Stars

When: Friday, February 18 at 9:00 PM ET/7:00 PM MT

How to watch: TNT

The 2022 Clorox Rising Stars team rosters ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/d8d4jjpQ9s — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) February 4, 2022

Per NBA.com, the mini tournament will commemorate the NBA’s 75th year:

Each game will be played to a Final Target Score, ending with a made basket or free throw instead of with the clock running out. It will be a “Race to 75” to celebrate the league’s 75th anniversary season — Games 1 and 2 will be played until a team reaches 50 points; Game 3 will be played until a team reaches 25 points.

Additionally, the Clorox Clutch Challenge is designed to honor five of the NBA’s all-time greatest playoff shots. Details can be found in the Twitter thread below:

The #CloroxClutch Challenge will take place between games 2 and 3 of #CloroxRisingStars on Friday, Feb. 18 on TNT.



Explainer thread ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/n2QhUrzfRp — NBA (@NBA) February 5, 2022

