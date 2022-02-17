Denver Nuggets Bones Hyland selected to the Rising Stars game

It was announced early Thursday morning by Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium that Denver Nuggets’ rookie Bones Hyland had been selected to participate in the NBA Rising Stars game as an injury replacement during All-Star Weekend. This will be Denver’s second consecutive season with at least one representative in the Rising Stars game after sending Michael Porter Jr. and Facundo Campazzo to the festivities a year ago.

Denver Nuggets rookie Bones Hyland has been selected as an injury replacement for the NBA Rising Stars game at All-Star Weekend. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 17, 2022

In 46 games for the Nuggets, Hyland has flashed some potential while averaging 17.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists per 36 minutes off of the bench. Hyland has also shown a penchant for the 3-point shot as he averages 5.0 attempts per game from downtown, and his high-octane style of play should be perfect for this setting where the game is generally fast paced.

Hyland has had moments of up-and-down play throughout the year, but he’ll look to use this game as a springboard to help him finish the second half of the season strong. With injuries around the roster, Denver needs his scoring and playmaking off of the bench, and this chance to play against strong young competition will give him even more of an opportunity to operate as a primary ball handler which he’ll be able to use when he returns back to Denver following the break.