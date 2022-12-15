Highlights: Nikola Jokic scores season-high 43 points to lead Nuggets dominant offense against Wizards

It was another unreal performance by the back-to-back MVP last week as Nikola Jokic dominated the Washington Wizards recording a near triple-double. Jokic scored a season-high 43 points on an incredibly efficient 17-of-20 shooting from the field and was a near perfect 9-of-10 from the free-throw stripe.

All of Jokic’s points were 2-point field goals as the Wizards had no answers of how to slow down the Nuggets superstar big man inside. To go along with his 43 points, Jokic hauled in 14 rebounds and just missed out on a triple-double with eight assists.

In fact, Jokic was somewhat close to a quadruple-double as he had five steals on the defensive end of the floor. Not only was it a special night for Jokic on the floor, but it was also special how in the locker room following the game Nuggets head coach Michael Malone presented Jokic with The Michael Jordan trophy for winning league MVP last year.

No DPOG chain... but an MVP trophy will do pic.twitter.com/sJrrG4lgcJ — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) December 15, 2022

On the season, Jokic is now averaging 24.6 points, 10.3 rebounds, and nine assists per game. For a team that is struggling with defense, Jokic has been the catalyst of the Nuggets offensive dominance to help keep Denver near the top of the Western Conference standings.

If Jokic keeps up this pace he may be in line for his third consecutive MVP. Bill Russell (1960-63), Wilt Chamberlain (1965-68), and Larry Bird (1983-86) are the only players in NBA history who have successfully achieved an MVP three-peat. I certainly wouldn’t rule out the possibility for Jokic to join that prestigious list.

To watch all the highlights from Jokic’s big night, click the link below!