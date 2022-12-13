Nikola Jokic to receive first Michael Jordan trophy, awarded to the league's Most Valuable Player

The NBA announced today six newly designed end of the year trophies that will be awarded beginning this year, but also with a little twist. Here are the six trophies the NBA announced:

The Michael Jordan Trophy: given to the league's MVP

The Jerry West Trophy: awarded to the Clutch Player of the Year (new award)

The Hakeem Olajuwon Trophy: Defensive Player of the Year

The Wilt Chamberlain Trophy: Rookie of the Year

The John Havlicek Trophy: Sixth Man of the Year

The George Mikan Trophy: Most Improved Player of the Year

All of these new trophies will be handed out at the end of the season and will also be given to the winners of last seasons awards, which means the Michael Jordan Trophy will be presented to Nikola Jokic for winning league MVP.

Paying homage through the details.



An in-depth look at the intricacies and stories featured within the design of the new Michael Jordan Trophy for the #KiaMVP. pic.twitter.com/WyOXgsKVxQ — NBA (@NBA) December 13, 2022

It’s a pretty cool honor for Jokic, who is the first active player to receive The Michael Jordan trophy. There’s a pretty solid chance this won’t be the last time Jokic receives this award and it may even occur after this season if he continues the pace he is currently on.

Jokic is currently averaging 23.8 points, 10.1 rebounds, and 9.1 assists per game. Even though his points and rebounding numbers are down from the last few seasons, Jokic is averaging a career-high in assists and has done a great job getting his teammates involved all season long.

In the Nuggets last game, Jokic recorded his 80th career triple-double as he is now just 25 behind LeBron James for fifth all-time. Who knows, if Jokic continues on this trajectory there may be a trophy named after him one day.