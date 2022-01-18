Report: Bol Bol to have foot surgery

Another day, another Bol Bol story - and unfortunately much like the others, this one does not involve his play on the court. After being traded to Detroit, only for Detroit to fail him on the physical and void the deal, the other shoe has dropped so to speak. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Bol will miss most or all of the remaining season due to the 8-12 week expected recovery time from foot surgery.

Denver Nuggets forward Bol Bol has decided to undergo surgery on his foot and will be sidelined for 8-to-12 weeks, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Bol’s trade to Detroit was voided last week because of issue with physical exam. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 18, 2022

Charania’s phrasing on the tweet - that Bol chose to have surgery which means there were other options - is interesting, but regardless it’s a shame it came to that. Bol had finally been traded to a team that was not contending in any sense and should have been able to find time for him to get on the court and grow his game. Denver had moved on, even giving his jersey number to James Ennis. Now Bol is back, but not really back, and is a restricted free agent after this year.

His effective time with the Denver Nuggets seems over, but unfortunately for Bol he is in limbo right now with months until he can get back on the court and no fresh start this season before his restricted free agency begins. All he can do is heal up and wait for his next chance, and we at Denver Stiffs hope the surgery and his future in basketball are both wildly successful.