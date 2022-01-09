Report: Nuggets trade Bol Bol to Detroit for Rodney McGruder and second round pick

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Denver Nuggets are trading Bol Bol to the Detroit Pistons for Rodney McGruder and a second round pick.

The Detroit Pistons are finalizing a deal to acquire l Denver Nuggets’ F Bol Bol for Rodney McGruder and a future second-round pick, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 9, 2022

The Nuggets drafted Bol with the 44th pick of the 2019 NBA Draft and appeared in 53 games for Denver over the course of the past three seasons. In those 53 games, Bol averaged 2.7 points and one rebound per game. Bol was never able to carve out a role during his time with the Nuggets, but now will have a chance to prove himself for a Pistons team that is rebuilding.

Nuggets are acquiring a 2022 second-round pick via Brooklyn in Bol deal, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/T2ODjTNErm — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 9, 2022

Not only were the Nuggets able to acquire a second round pick for Bol, but they also acquire a player in McGruder who provides them more depth at shooting guard. McGruder began his career back in 2016 with the Miami Heat and has since made stops for the Los Angeles Clippers and Pistons. In 17 games this season with Detroit, McGruder 2.5 points and 1.6 rebounds in 9.5 minutes per game.

McGruder’s best season came in 2018-19 with the Heat when he averaged 7.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game. Even through his minutes per game have gone down the past few seasons, McGruder is still a more than capable guard the Nuggets can bring off the bench to contribute.