The Essentials

Who: Denver Nuggets (36-16, 24-4 home) vs Atlanta Hawks (27-26, 14-15 away)

When: 7:00 p.m. MST

Where: Ball Arena

How to watch/listen: Denver Stiffs does not condone piracy..unless it’s the romanticized 18th-century type. AltitudeTV where available. League Pass for non-Denver market viewers. Show up in Denver. 92.5 FM KKSE Altitude Sports Radio

Expected Starting Lineups:

ATL: PG Trae Young, SG Dejounte Murray, SF De’Andre Hunter, PF John Collins, C Clint Capela

DEN: PG Jamal Murray, SG Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, SF Michael Porter Jr., PF Aaron Gordon, C Nikola Jokic

Injuries: Collin Gillespie (leg) OUT, Aaron Gordon (ankle) QUESTIONABLE, Nikola Jokic (hamstring) QUESTIONABLE