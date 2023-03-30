Recap: Nuggets offense struggles as Pelicans end Denver’s winning streak

Just a couple hours before tip-off, the Denver Nuggets officially found out they would be without back-to-back MVP Nikola Jokic, who was ruled out due to a calf injury. The Nuggets certainly missed their superstar big man as the New Orleans Pelicans came into Denver and dominated to the tune of 107-88 to end the Nuggets four game winning streak.

Denver struggled to score all night as they only scored 40 points in the first half and only sightly improved in the second half scoring 44 points. The Nuggets shot 40 percent from the field, but where they really struggled was from three as they shot just 4-of-28 from distance.

Jamal Murray was the only Nuggets player who made a three as he shot 4-of-10 from three. Everyone else on the Nuggets combined to shoot 0-of-18 from distance as Michael Porter Jr. struggled the most shooting 0-of-7 from three. Murray led the Nuggets in scoring with 21 points, while Bruce Brown (19), Aaron Gordon (11), Christian Braun (11), and Porter (10) also finished in double-figures.

Not only did the Nuggets struggle to score the ball, but they also struggled to defend at times as they let Brandon Ingram (31) and CJ McCollum (23) combine for 54 points. It was a tough night all around for the Nuggets, who now have to turn around not even 24 hours later for a big game tomorrow night in Phoenix against the Suns.

With the loss, the Nuggets are now just three games clear of the Memphis Grizzlies for first place in the Western Conference. With a tough game on deck tomorrow night in Phoenix and with the Grizzlies playing host to the Clippers tomorrow night, that three game lead could turn to two in a flash. Hopefully Jokic is able to return to the lineup tomorrow night and the Nuggets can get back into the win column.