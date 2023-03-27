Preview: Nuggets and 76ers square off as Denver looks for revenge

The Denver Nuggets are back in action tonight at Ball Arena as they welcome the Philadelphia 76ers to town in what could be an NBA Finals preview. Not only is this a big matchup between the two teams, but it could also be a really important game to decide the MVP race between Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid.

Embiid got the best of Jokic and the Nuggets in the two teams earlier matchup this season back in January as the 76ers picked up a 126-119 victory over Denver. Philadelphia’s win came courtesy of a 47 point, 18 rebound performance from Embiid as the Nuggets will try and slow down the 76ers talented big man this time around.

Embiid is questionable to play due to right calf tightness, but I’d be surprised if he didn't suit up and try to cement his case for league MVP. I expect a ton of fireworks tonight between these two teams and hopefully Jokic can go to work and help the Nuggets get some revenge against the 76ers.

Denver is also seeking their fourth consecutive victory and their fifth victory in their last six games. After hitting a bit of a rough patch a few weeks ago, the Nuggets are playing much better basketball and are hopefully trending upward as we inch closer and closer to the postseason.

The Essentials

Who: Denver Nuggets (50-24, 31-6 home) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (49-25, 23-14 away)

When: 7:30 p.m. MST

Where: Ball Arena

How to watch/listen: Denver Stiffs does not condone piracy..unless it’s the romanticized 18th-century type. AltitudeTV where available. League Pass for non-Denver market viewers. The game will also be on NBA TV. Show up in Denver. 92.5 FM KKSE Altitude Sports Radio

Rival Blog: Liberty Ballers

Expected Starting Lineups:

PHI: PG Tyrese Maxey, SG De’Anthony Melton, SF Tobias Harris, PF P.J. Tucker, C Joel Embiid

DEN: PG Jamal Murray, SG Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, SF Michael Porter Jr., PF Aaron Gordon, C Nikola Jokic

Injuries: Michael Porter Jr. (left heel injury management) QUESTIONABLE, Collin Gillespie (leg) OUT, Joel Embiid (right calf tightness) QUESTIONABLE, James Harden (achilles) QUESTIONABLE, Daniel House Jr. (shoulder) QUESTIONABLE