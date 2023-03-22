Recap: Nuggets survive late charge from Wizards

The Denver Nuggets started their game with the Washington Wizards with hot shooting from both sides. The two teams combined for 60 points in the first quarter, and this game looked like it was destined for a high-scoring affair, especially with the hot shooting we were seeing out of Michael Porter Jr. to start the game as he was 3-of-4 from 3-point range early on in the game. Denver would carry a 31-29 lead heading into the second quarter.

In the second quarter, Denver’s second-unit struggles that they’ve had all season continued. They scored just 24 points in the quarter, and it took a late surge from the starting unit for them to score that many. The Wizards’ bench was a tad more effective as they put up 28 points in the period, and they were leading by two at the half despite being without two starters in Bradley Beal and Kyle Kuzma.

In the third quarter, the Nuggets appeared a bit more urgent in their intent to end the game. The offense was running hot, and they put up a huge number with 39 points in the quarter. MPJ’s hot night continued with more 3-pointers pouring in. We also saw an aggressive Nikola Jokic on the offensive end, and he was clearly on his way to another big night. The Nuggets outscored the Wizards by 23 in the quarter, and they looked like they were on their way to another win to end this road trip.

In the fourth, the Nuggets gave up some of their lead, and the Wizards had gotten to within 10. With the near-full starting lineup back in the game, Denver effectively put the game away behind a strong Jokic performance and some hot shooting late in the game. MPJ would ultimately finish with 21 points on 6-of-9 from 3-point range while Jokic wrapped up a 31-point game with 12 rebounds and seven assists in the 118-104 win.

Stat Leaders

Points: Nikola Jokic - 31

Assists: Jamal Murray - 8

Rebounds: Jokic - 12

Player of the Game: Nikola Jokic - 31 points, 7 assists, 12 rebounds, 12-of-16 field goal, 2-of-3 3-point, 5-of-5 free throw