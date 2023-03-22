ESPN Preview: West’s playoff hopefuls battle in both games of ESPN double header

Golden State Warriors vs Dallas Mavericks

Wednesday, 3/22 at 5:30pm MST on ESPN in Dallas

For both of the Golden State Warriors and the Dallas Mavericks, this game carries a lot of weight.

The Warriors (37-36; 6th seed in the West) sit just a half-game ahead of the Mavericks (36-36; 8th seed in the West) and that gap is the difference between battling for their postseason lives in the play-in tournament or immediately punching their ticket to the postseason once the regular season ends.

The injury reports for both teams are extensive so let us just go step by step.

For the Mavericks, they could be without Tim Hardaway Jr. (non-Covid illness), Kyrie Irving (right foot soreness), and Markieff Morris (left knee soreness) who are all questionable. Additionally, Luka Doncic is still listed as probable with a left thigh strain.

The Warriors have an even longer injury report. Andre Iguodala is out as he recovers from surgery on his left wrist. Gary Payton II is still out with right adductor soreness. Ryan Rollins in out after having surgery on his right foot. Andrew Wiggins is still out due to personal reasons. Lastly, both Draymond Green (right wrist soreness) and Kevon Looney (low back soreness) are probable.

DraftKings Odds

Considering where both of these teams are at this point in the season, neither team entering this game favored at DraftKings Sportsbook feels right.

The total points is set at 236 by DraftKings Sportsbook which feels low.

Phoenix Suns vs Los Angeles Lakers

Wednesday, 3/22 at 8pm MST on ESPN in Los Angeles

These last 10 games for the Los Angeles Lakers will make or break their season.

All year long, the Lakers (35-37; 11th in the West) have been just on the outside looking in at a possible play-in tournament berth, but they have been unable to get over that hump and into the top-10 seeds in the West.

If they can defeat the banged up Phoenix Suns (38-33; 4th in the West), their hopes of bursting into the play-in tournament goes up quite a bit. If the Minnesota Timberwolves lose to the Atlanta Hawks and the Utah Jazz lose to the Portland Trail Blazers, the Lakers — with a win over the Suns — could jump into the ninth seed in the West with nine games to go.

When it comes to injuries on either side, both are dealing with issues to their core rotation players.

The Suns have a shorter injury list, but the two names on the report are newly acquired Kevin Durant, who is still out with a left ankle sprain he sustained in pregame warmups, and Deandre Ayton, who is out with a right hip contusion.

For the Lakers, the list is a little longer. LeBron James is out with right foot soreness, Mo Bamba is out with a left ankle sprain. Anthony Davis is probable with a stress injury in his right foot.

DraftKings Odds

Yes, the Suns are without Durant and Ayton, but I cannot understand how they are only one-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook against a Lakers team that will be without James even if the game is in Los Angeles.

The total points is set at 230 at DraftKings Sportsbook which feels about right.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.