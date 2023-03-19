Preview: Nuggets look to get back on track in matinee showdown against Brooklyn

The Denver Nuggets are back in action today following a tough loss at the hands of the New York Knicks yesterday. Denver has now lost five of their last six games, with the only victory coming against the Detroit Pistons, who currently posses the worst record in the NBA.

With only 11 more games — including today — on the schedule, the Nuggets are in danger of playing their worst basketball of the season going into the playoffs. The Nuggets are still 3.5 games clear of the Sacramento Kings and Memphis Grizzlies for first place in the Western Conference, so if Denver can just go on a little bit of a run they should be able to secure the first overall seed.

Denver has already clinched a playoff spot, but homeport throughout the playoffs feels pretty important with how much the Nuggets have struggled on the road this season. A victory today would go a long way in righting the ship and getting this team back in the direction they need to be headed.

The Essentials

Who: Denver Nuggets (47-24 17-18 away) vs Brooklyn Nets (39-31, 19-13 home)

When: 1:30 p.m. MST

Where: Barclays Center

How to watch/listen: Denver Stiffs does not condone piracy..unless it’s the romanticized 18th-century type. AltitudeTV where available. League Pass for non-Denver market viewers. Show up in Brooklyn. 92.5 FM KKSE Altitude Sports Radio

Expected Starting Lineups:

BKN: PG Spencer Dinwiddie, SG Cam Johnson, SF Mikal Bridges, PF Dorian Finney-Smith, C Nic Claxton

DEN: PG Jamal Murray, SG Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, SF Michael Porter Jr., PF Aaron Gordon, C Nikola Jokic

Injuries:

DEN: Collin Gillsespie (leg) OUT

BKN: Ben Simmons (knee/back) OUT