Highlights: Nuggets demolish Timberwolves behind Nikola Jokic’s first half triple-double

It was another exceptional performance by Nikola Jokic on Tuesday night as the Nuggets superstar big man’s first half triple-double helped the Nuggets blowout the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Nuggets won 146-112 outscoring Minnesota in the first quarter 49-19, which really set the tone for the rest of the night.

Jokic played a massive role in that as he finished with a stat line of 20 points, 16 assists, and 12 rebounds for his 19th triple-double of the season. For his career, Jokic now has 95 triple-doubles and is just 11 behind LeBron James for fifth all-time. Jokic now has 10 triple-doubles in his last 12 games as he’s been on an absolute tear as he pushes to win his third consecutive MVP award.

Not only is Jokic picking up triple-doubles by the game, but he’s also averaging a triple-double on the season with 24.7 points, 11.3 rebounds, and 10.2 assists per game. Jokic is trying to join elite company as Oscar Robertson and Russell Westbrook are the only players in NBA history that have averaged a triple-double for a season. If Jokic is able to do that — especially as a center — it’s going to be virtually impossible to give the MVP to someone else.

Even though he played just 28 minutes because the Nuggets were winning by so much, Jokic was still a +40 last night and even found a way to chip in one steal and one block. To watch all the highlights from Jokic’s dominating performance, click the link below!