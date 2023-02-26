Recap: Nuggets outlast Clippers behind Nikola Jokic’s 40 point triple-double

Denver Nuggets fans can finally take a break after what felt like a whirlwind of a game that finally saw the good guys come out on top. After nearly blowing a once 18-point lead, the Nuggets found a way to outlast the Los Angeles Clippers 134-124 in overtime to capture their 43rd victory of the season.

Nikola Jokic was the star of the show as he finished with another impressive stat line of 40 points, 17 rebounds, and 10 assists on an incredibly efficient 14-of-21 shooting from the field. Jokic also chipped in three steals, none bigger than his final one in overtime, which just so happened to help give him the opportunity to record his 23rd triple-double of the season.

It wasn’t just Jokic who played a massive role in the victory as Michael Porter Jr. was phenomenal and hit some really big shots in crunch time. Porter finished the night with 29 points, 11 rebounds, and shot 4-of-8 from beyond the arc as he played exceptional on both ends of the floor.

Jamal Murray chipped in 21 points and 12 assists as the Nuggets big three scored 90 of the Nuggets 134 points, had two double-doubles, and of course Jokic’s triple-double. Bruce Brown was the only other Nuggets player in double-figures with 13 points as Denver outlasted solid nights from Kawhi Leonard (33 points) and Paul George (23 points), who did everything they could to try and get the win for Los Angeles.

The Nuggets are now 5.5 games clear of the Memphis Grizzlies for first place in the Western Conference as they bounced back from a tough loss last night. Denver will be back in action on Tuesday night when they head to Houston to face the Rockets before they get a chance for revenge against that same Grizzlies team on Friday night at home.