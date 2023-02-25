Preview: Nuggets battle Grizzlies in Western Conference showdown

The Denver Nuggets are back in action tonight for a Western Conference showdown against the Memphis Grizzlies. Denver currently sits six games ahead of the Grizzlies for first place in the West as the Nuggets will look to gain an even bigger advantage tonight with a win in Memphis.

Denver opened their post All-Star break schedule with an impressive victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on the road, while the Grizzlies blew a massive opportunity to steal a victory in Philadelphia against the 76ers. Memphis hasn’t been playing great basketball as of late, while the opposite can be said for the Nuggets as they’ll look to show what they’re all about tonight to really take charge and cement themselves as the top team in the West.

The biggest thing to note for tonight’s game is the Nuggets will still be without Aaron Gordon, but the Grizzlies will be missing their big man in Steven Adams. With Adams out, I expect Jokic to have a massive night even if Memphis tries to put Jaren Jackson Jr. on the back-to-back league MVP.

It should be a fun night in Memphis with tons of action and highlights. Hopefully the Nuggets find a way to walk out victorious. If Jokic records another triple-double there’s about a 99 percent chance that’ll be the case.

The Essentials

Who: Denver Nuggets (42-18, 15-14 away) @ Memphis Grizzlies (35-23, 24-5 home)

When: 6:00 p.m. MST

Where: FedExForum

How to watch/listen: Denver Stiffs does not condone piracy..unless it’s the romanticized 18th-century type. AltitudeTV where available. League Pass for non-Denver market viewers. 92.5 FM KKSE Altitude Sports Radio

Rival Blog: Grizzlies Bear Blues

Expected Starting Lineups:

MEM: PG Ja Morant, SG Desmond Bane, SF Dillon Brooks, PF Brandon Clarke, C Jaren Jackson Jr.

DEN: PG Jamal Murray, SG Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, SF Michael Porter Jr., PF Vlatko Cancar, C Nikola Jokic

Injuries: Zeke Nnaji (shoulder) OUT, Collin Gillsespie (leg) OUT, Aaron Gordon (rib) OUT, Steven Adams (knee) OUT