ESPN Preview: Eastern Conference showdown precedes battle for stability in the West

Thursday, 1/20 at 5:30pm MST on ESPN in Milwaukee

This game, while less meaningful to the Bucks, is massive for the Heat who are still half of a game out of the 6th seed and a locked in playoff slot in a crowded pack in the middle of the Eastern Conference.

This will be a tough battle for the Bucks who are likely to be without both Giannis Antetokounmpo and Pat Connaughton. Yes, they will be at home, but the Bucks are built to play around Antetokounmpo so without him, their odds are not great of defeating the Heat.

That being said, the Heat have their own injury concerns. Nikola Jokic and Omer Yurtseven continue to be out, but Kyle Lowry will also miss their prime time ESPN showdown in Milwaukee.

The overall talent favors the Miami Heat, but the Bucks being at home will give them the edge between both banged up squads.

DraftKings Odds

The Bucks, despite listing Giannis as doubtful, are -1.5 at home against the Heat according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

The total points in the Heat vs Bucks game is low at just 219 according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Thursday, 1/5 at 8pm MST on ESPN in Phoenix

While the Suns are still waiting to get their new-look team together with Kevin Durant out with injury, the Thunder have no intention of waiting. Oklahoma City sits just two losses behind the Suns and they know a win on ESPN in Phoenix over the Suns — even without Durant active — would be a massive victory for them and their pursuit of a postseason berth.

The Suns have been winning with more regularity since becoming more healthy and, of course, they should be welcoming Kevin Durant into their franchise soon so things seem to be swinging upwards for them by a lot. That being said, Durant is not going to play against the Thunder as he remains out battling a MCL sprain. Landry Shamet will join him in street clothes on the bench where Cameron Payne could also find himself.

For the Thunder, they are fighting for their hopes of a surprise postseason experience. They currently sit at 28-30 which is just one loss out of the sixth seed and a guaranteed playoff spot. While early in their trajectory, there is no denying the Thunder have desires of reaching the postseason and gaining that type of experience to expand on in subsequent seasons.

DraftKings Odds

Without an injury report submitted by the Thunder, the Suns currently are -7 according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

The total points between them is 231.5 according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.