Nikola Jokic sits atop NBA MVP straw poll

ESPN released their latest version of their media straw poll MVP rankings today, which to no one's surprise had Denver Nuggets superstar big man Nikola Jokic firmly at the top. Not only was Jokic at the top, but his 77 out of 10 first place votes were by far the most. To put it into perspective, Giannis Antetokounmpo had the second most first place votes with 11.

Antetokounmpo came in second behind Jokic with 552 total points, while Jokic is firmly in front with 913 points. It was quite the jump for Jokic in the rankings as he came in fifth when the preview straw poll rankings were released back in December.

It’s been an incredible rise for Jokic, who is well on his way to winning his third consecutive MVP award. Jokic is looking to join elite company alongside Bill Russell, Wilt Chamberlain, and Larry Bird as the only players in NBA history to three-peat as league MVP.

If Jokic continues the pace he’s n there’s virtually no chance anyone can catch him regardless of how they play. Jokic is currently averaging a triple-double of 24.7 points, 11.5 rebounds, and 10.1 assists per game and just recorded his 21st triple-double of the season last night in the Nuggets 118-109 victory over the Dallas Mavericks.

When you even look at the odds on DraftKings, Jokic now has the best odds he’s had all season to win MVP at -250. Even though they aren’t as good of odds as they were a couple months ago, it still feels like a fairly safe bet with how special Jokic has played this season.

