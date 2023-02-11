Report: veteran guard Reggie Jackson plans to sign with Nuggets

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Denver Nuggets plan to sign veteran point guard Reggie Jackson following a contract buyout with the Charlotte Hornets.

Guard Reggie Jackson is finalizing a contract buyout with the Charlotte Hornets and plans to sign with the No. 1 West seed Denver Nuggets after he clears waivers, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 12, 2023

Mike Singer of The Denver Post has confirmed the report as well, so all signs point to Jackson being the newest member of the Nuggets.

Reported two days ago he was atop their wish list. Deal brings another established ball handler to Denver to help bolster bench unit. https://t.co/spPjK4Tm9i — Mike Singer (@msinger) February 12, 2023

This is an absolute home run signing for the Nuggets as they desperately needed to fill the hole at back up point guard that was vacated when they traded Bones Hyland to the Los Angeles Clippers on deadline day. Not only do the Nuggets get a fantastic back up point guard in Jackson, but they arguably signed the most coveted player on the buyout market.

It was a tough pill to swallow when the Nuggets traded Hyland for multiple second round picks, but the signing of Jackson makes that trade look much better. When you look at it in the grand scheme of things, the Nuggets essentially traded Hyland, Davon Reed, and a second-round pick for Thomas Bryant and Jackson.

That’s a pretty solid deadline for a team that is already first place in the Western Conference. Now, the Nuggets fill their void at back up point guard which is something they desperately had been searching for since Hyland fell out of the rotation. What the Nuggets get in Jackson is a 10+ year NBA veteran who has appeared in 69 career playoff games and has tons of experience playing in big games.

Not only is this a great signing, but it’s also a pretty cool story as Jackson is coming back to the state where he played basketball growing up. Jackson and his family moved to Colorado when he was in sixth grade and Jackson went on to win Gatorade Colorado Boys’ Basketball Player of the Year in 2007-08 before signing with Boston College to play college basketball.

On the season, Jackson is averaging 10.9 points, 3.5 assists, and 2.2 rebounds per game while shooting 35 percent from beyond the three-point line. Not only will Jackson slot into the Nuggets rotation for the rest of the season, but he should elevate a second unit that has struggled at times throughout the season.

With the signing of Jackson, the Nuggets roster is fully set as this is the team they are going to push to try to win their first championship with. Let’s hope they can get it done, welcome home, Reggie Jackson!