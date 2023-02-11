Preview: Nuggets attempt to bounce back in Charlotte

The Denver Nuggets are back in action tonight as they head to Charlotte to square off against the Hornets. Following a tough loss to the Orlando Magic on Thursday, the Nuggets will look to get back into the win column for their 39th victory of the season.

Denver should have Thomas Bryant available following a deadline day deal on Thursday with the Los Angeles Lakers, but the Nuggets new backup big man is still listed as questionable.

#Nuggets injury report: Jamal Murray (questionable) with right knee inflammation, Thomas Bryant (questionable) not with team yet, Aaron Gordon (questionable) left rib contusion and Zeke Nnaji's (out) shoulder sprain. — Mike Singer (@msinger) February 11, 2023

The Nuggets injury report is certainly a concern and there’s no telling who may suit up for Denver, but hopefully the likes of Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon are able to play. Gordon had a phenomenal game in Orlando on Thursday night and the Nuggets have certainly missed Murray in their last three games.

The Essentials

Who: Denver Nuggets (38-18 12-14 away) vs Charlotte Hornets (15-42, 7-17 home)

When: 5:00 p.m. MST

Where: Spectrum Center

How to watch/listen: Denver Stiffs does not condone piracy..unless it’s the romanticized 18th-century type. AltitudeTV where available. League Pass for non-Denver market viewers. Show up in Orlando. 92.5 FM KKSE Altitude Sports Radio

Expected Starting Lineups:

CHA: PG LaMelo Ball, SG Terry Rozier, SF Gordon Hayward, PF P.J. Washington, C Mark Williams

DEN: PG Jamal Murray, SG Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, SF Michael Porter Jr., PF Aaron Gordon, C Nikola Jokic

Injuries:

DEN: Jamal Murray (knee) QUESTIONABLE, Zeke Nnaji (shoulder) OUT, Collin Gillsespie (leg) OUT, Aaron Gordon (Rib) QUESTIONABLE, Thomas Bryant (not with team) QUESTIONABLE

CHA: Kelly Oubre Jr. (hand) OUT, Cody Martin (knee) OUT, Reggie Jackson (buyout candidate) OUT, Svi Mykhailiuk (buyout candidate) QUESTIONABLE