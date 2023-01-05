NBA All-Star voting update: Nikola Jokic second among Western Conference frontcourt players

The NBA announced today the first round of all-star fan voting and the only Denver Nuggets player in the top-10 of either frontcourt players or guard was Nikola Jokic, who came in second behind only LeBron James. Jokic currently has 2,237,278 votes, while James has a commanding lead over the back-to-back league MVP with 3,168,694.

When you look at the results, the Golden State Warriors control a lot of the voting at both positions even though they currently sit at ninth place in the Western Conference. The Nuggets on the other hand are in first place and certainly feel deserving of another all-star.

Aaron Gordon feels like the most deserving Nuggets player to also go with Jokic to all-star weekend as he’s arguably been Denver’s second best player all season long. Gordon is currently averaging 17.1 points and 6.9 rebounds per game as he is having a career-year in his second full season with the Nuggets.

Gordon and Jokic have developed a chemistry that is almost unmatched throughout the NBA as they have been the driving force of the Nuggets dominance to begin the year. Not only would it be awesome to see Gordon on the all-star team, but it would also be pretty cool if he made another appearance in the dunk contest.

It feels unlikely that Zach LaVine would compete in the dunk contest again and it’s tough to see anyone rivaling Gordon as long as he puts together another performance like he did back in 2016. Follow this link to vote your favorite Nuggets into the all-star game. Voting ends on January 21st so there’s just over two weeks to get your votes in!