Nuggets Reacts Survey: who can help Denver secure the Western Conference?

As the Denver Nuggets prepare for a primetime showdown against the Los Angeles Clippers tonight at Ball Arena, what better time to get a pulse on how this team can remain the best team in the Western Conference for the remainder of the season.

As of January 5th, the Nuggets currently post a record of 24-13, which is good for first place in the West. The Memphis Grizzlies are tied with Denver, but the Nuggets could regain sole possession with a victory tonight. With that being said, the Nuggets have a lot of players who will have a say in whether or not they finish first in the West when the season concludes.

Nikola Jokic is obviously the most important piece on the Nuggets roster, but who else could play an important role in making sure Denver wins the West? Aaron Gordon has arguably been the Nuggets second best player this season and deserves a spot on the all-star team.

Besides Gordon, the Nuggets contributors have mostly had up and down seasons where some night they have their A games and other nights they struggle. The Nuggets have a ton of players on their roster who will play an important role, but in this weeks poll it was narrowed down to four names that could be the difference of Denver finishing first or not in the Western Conference when the season is all said and done.

