Bones Hyland named to Rising Stars game for second consecutive year

Time to get Bizzy at All-Star weekend!

By Brandon Ewing
2022 NBA All-Star - Clorox Rising Stars Game Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

The NBA announced today the list of participants for the Rising Stars game that will take place during All-Star weekend and among them was Denver Nuggets second year guard, Bones Hyland.

Hyland played in the game last year as an injury replacement, but gets the nod from the jump this year. In last years game, Hyland scored 10 points on 4-of-10 shooting from the field, 2-of-7 from three.

The news of Hyland’s appearance in the rising stars game comes just a day after numerous reports that Denver could move the second-year guard before the NBA Trade Deadline next Thursday February 9th.

Whether Hyland will still be on the Nuggets when that game takes place remains to be seen as the game isn't till over a week after the trade deadline on February 17th. Last week, we asked Nuggets fans whether Denver needs to make a deal before the deadline and the results are posted below. Also, we asked whether or not the Nuggets should move a player like Hyland or someone else like Zeke Nnaji. Thanks to everyone that voted!

