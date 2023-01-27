Nuggets Reacts Survey and NBA Trade Deadline 2023: What to expect from the Denver Nuggets

As the NBA trade deadline inches closer and closer by the day — February 9th — the Denver Nuggets have to make a decision whether to update the roster or stand pat and roll with the players they currently have. With that being said, the Nuggets don’t have much in terms of fire power to make a big deal, but they do have the ability to make a smaller deal that could still have a massive impact on the roster.

The Nuggets have a 9.1 million dollar trade exception they could use to get someone within similar salary range and wouldn’t have to give up a player in the process. If the Nuggets do have to add a player to a deal, it feels as if Bones Hyland and Zeke Nnaji are the most likely candidates to make that happen.

Hyland’s had his up and downs this season and even though he struggles at times on the defensive end of the floor, the impact and value he adds offensively makes it difficult to trade a player of his caliber. With Nnaji, he’s got more opportunities as of late and even though it’s been a mixed bag you can tell the talent is there on both ends of the floor.

The Nuggets currently have the fourth best odds on DraftKings to win the championship at +800. They are currently tied with the Milwaukee Bucks at +800, while the Brooklyn Nets are +600 and the Boston Celtics are +360. Would a trade increase or decrease those odds? Either way, the Nuggets feel like a pretty smart bet at the moment.

