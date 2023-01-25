Highlights: Nikola Jokic records 15th triple-double of the season, 91st of career as Nuggets hold off Pelicans

Even after missing two games due to a hamstring injury, Nikola Jokic didn’t miss a beat as his play helped the Denver Nuggets hold on to a 99-98 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans. Thanks to a 25 point, 11 rebound, and 10 assist performance, the Nuggets were able to escape New Orleans with a victory thanks to their superstar big man.

It was Jokic’s 15th triple-double of the season and 91st of his career as he continued his dominant play as he pushes to win his third consecutive MVP. Jokic has now recorded four straight games with a triple-double and has finished with one in six of his last seven games. The only game that Jokic didn’t record a triple-double was a 21 point, 18 rebound, and nine assist performance that still resulted in a Nuggets win against the Phoenix Suns a couple weeks ago.

On the season, Jokic is now averaging 25.1 points, 11 rebounds, and 9.9 assists per game as he’s averaging just under a triple-double per game. As long as the Nuggets can find a way to finish first in the Western Conference it’s going to be tough for anyone to contend with Jokic for MVP.

Last week we put out a reacts survey asking who Jokic’s greatest competition is for MVP between him, Luka Doncic, Joel Embiid, Giannis Antetokounmpo, or Ja Morant. Thanks to everyone that voted, the results are posted below along with Jokic’s highlights from last night! Hopefully the Nuggets and Jokic have a similar performance on the road tonight against the Milwaukee Bucks.