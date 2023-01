Preview: Nuggets look to extend win streak to double-digits against the Thunder

The Essentials

Who: Denver Nuggets (33-13, 22-3 home) vs Oklahoma City Thunder (22-24, 8-15 away)

When: 6:00 p.m. MST

Where: Ball Arena

How to watch/listen: Denver Stiffs does not condone piracy..unless it’s the romanticized 18th-century type. AltitudeTV where available. League Pass for non-Denver market viewers. Show up in Denver. 92.5 FM KKSE Altitude Sports Radio

Expected Starting Lineups:

OKC: PG Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, SG Josh Giddey, SF Luguentz Dort, PF Jalen Williams, C Jaylin Williams

DEN: PG Jamal Murray, SG Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, SF Michael Porter Jr., PF Aaron Gordon, C Nikola Jokic

Injuries:

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (ankle) OUT, Chet Holmgren (foot) OUT, Aleksej Pokusevski (leg) OUT, Ousmane Dieng (wrist) OUT

Collin Gillespie (leg) OUT, Nikola Jokic (hamstring) QUESTIONABLE, Bones Hyland (finger) QUESTIONABLE, Vlatko Cancar (non-covid illness) QUESTIONABLE, Peyton Watson (adductor) OUT, Jamal Murray (hip) QUESTIONABLE