Nuggets Reacts Survey: who’s Nikola Jokic’s greatest competition for MVP?

Who is chasing Nikola Jokic, is there even someone?

By Brandon Ewing
NBA: Denver Nuggets at Dallas Mavericks Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Nikola Jokic recorded his fifth triple-double in his last six games the other night to lead the Denver Nuggets to victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves. Jokic is on a quest to become just the third player in NBA history — Bill Russell, Wilt Chamberlain, Larry Bird — to three-peat as league MVP.

If Jokic finishes the season averaging a triple-double and the Nuggets finish near the top of the Western Conference standings it’s going to be difficult to find a more deserving candidate than Jokic. On the season, Jokic is now averaging 25.1 points, 11 rebounds, and 9.9 assists per game.

NBA: Minnesota Timberwolves at Denver Nuggets Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Jokic is hoping to join the elite list of only Oscar Robertson and Russell Westbrook as players to average a triple-double in an NBA season. The Nuggets also have firm control on at least a top-two seed in the West as they are currently a half game ahead of the Memphis Grizzlies for first place and they are six games clear of the 25-18 Sacramento Kings in third place.

With that being said, who is Jokic’s greatest competition for MVP? We took a look at that in this week’s react poll to see who may be the most dangerous competition to halt Jokic’s three-peat for league MVP.

