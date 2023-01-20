Nuggets Reacts Survey: who’s Nikola Jokic’s greatest competition for MVP?

Nikola Jokic recorded his fifth triple-double in his last six games the other night to lead the Denver Nuggets to victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves. Jokic is on a quest to become just the third player in NBA history — Bill Russell, Wilt Chamberlain, Larry Bird — to three-peat as league MVP.

If Jokic finishes the season averaging a triple-double and the Nuggets finish near the top of the Western Conference standings it’s going to be difficult to find a more deserving candidate than Jokic. On the season, Jokic is now averaging 25.1 points, 11 rebounds, and 9.9 assists per game.

Jokic is hoping to join the elite list of only Oscar Robertson and Russell Westbrook as players to average a triple-double in an NBA season. The Nuggets also have firm control on at least a top-two seed in the West as they are currently a half game ahead of the Memphis Grizzlies for first place and they are six games clear of the 25-18 Sacramento Kings in third place.

With that being said, who is Jokic’s greatest competition for MVP? We took a look at that in this week’s react poll to see who may be the most dangerous competition to halt Jokic’s three-peat for league MVP.

