Highlights: Nikola Jokic records 90th career triple-double as Nuggets extend home winning streak to 15 games

The Denver Nuggets have now won eight consecutive games and 15 straight games at home thanks to some phenomenal play by superstar big man, Nikola Jokic. Thanks to his 31 point, 13 assist, and 11 rebound performance, the Nuggets escaped with a 122-118 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

It was Jokic’s fifth triple-double in his last six games as he’s starting to pull away in the MVP conversation. Jokic is on a quest to become just the third player in NBA history — Bill Russell, Wilt Chamberlain, Larry Bird — to three-peat as league MVP.

If Jokic finishes the season averaging a triple-double and the Nuggets finish near the top of the Western Conference standings it’s going to be difficult to find a more deserving candidate than Jokic. On the season, Jokic is now averaging 25.1 points, 11 rebounds, and 9.9 assists per game.

Jokic is hoping to join the elite list of only Oscar Robertson and Russell Westbrook as players to average a triple-double in an NBA season. The Nuggets also have firm control on at least a top-two seed in the West as they are currently a half game ahead of the Memphis Grizzlies for first place and they are six games clear of the 25-18 Sacramento Kings in third place.

One more stat that speaks to how special Jokic has played this year in his plus/minus of +460, which is currently tops in the NBA. Not only do Jokic’s stats speak for themselves, but the eye test is all you need to see to solidity he’s the best player in the world.