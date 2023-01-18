Video: Michael Porter Jr.’s starting to find his rhythm, drills four threes against Trail Blazers

After missing almost a month due to a heel injury back at the end of November on into December, Michael Porter Jr. is starting to find his rhythm as the Denver Nuggets continue to stack up wins. Porter has now appeared in Denver’s last 14 games and has scored double-figures in all but one of them, which was his second game back.

Porter looked better than ever last night in the Nuggets 122-113 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers scoring 23 points on 9-of-13 shooting from the field, 4-of-6 from beyond the arc.

Do yo thing Mike



13 (100 FG%) pic.twitter.com/GwpJRzyBo6 — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) January 18, 2023

It was the second most points Porter has scored in a game since returning from injury as he dropped 30 points on the Sacramento Kings near the end of December. On the season, Porter is now averaging 16.5 points and 5.6 rebounds per game all while shooting 41.1 percent from three.

Porter is really starting to find his groove as the Nuggets have now won seven straight games overall and 14 straight games at home. Denver will look to improve on that streak tonight when they welcome the Minnesota Timberwolves to town as Porter will look to build on his stellar play as of late to help keep the Nuggets in the win column.

Before the Nuggets take on the Timberwolves tonight, enjoy these highlights of Porter dominating the Trail Blazers.

Also, posted below is our react results from last week in which we asked who’s Denver’s greatest competition in the Western Conference? Appreciate everyone voting and we’ll have a new question up this week so make sure to keep your eyes peeled for that!

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.