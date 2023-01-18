Highlights: Nikola Jokic posts near perfect triple-double as Nuggets down Trail Blazers

It was another special night for the Nuggets and Nikola Jokic on Tuesday night at Ball Arena as Jokic’s 13th triple-double of the season — 89th career — led Denver to a 122-113 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers. In a game the Nuggets controlled almost all four quarters, the Trail Blazers had no answers of how to slow down #15.

Jokic finished with 36 points on a near perfect night as he shot 13-of-14 from the field, 1-of-2 from three, and 9-of-10 from the three-throw stripe. Not only did her score the ball with ease, but Jokic also hauled in 12 rebounds and dished out 10 assists as he recorded a triple-double before the third quarter even concluded.

Look one way, pass the other. An All-Star move



https://t.co/lBETGuC2d0 pic.twitter.com/GpHMl5dJgT — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) January 18, 2023

As the Nuggets continue to play dominant basketball, Jokic continues to surge to the top of the MVP conversation. With just under half the season still to play, Jokic looks primed to push for his third consecutive MVP, which has only been done three times in NBA history by Bill Russell, Wilt Chamberlain, and Larry Bird.

The Nuggets have now won seven straight games and 14 consecutive games at home as their current record of 31-13 sits atop the Western Conference standings. Denver will look to extend both of those streaks tonight when they welcome the Minnesota Timberwolves to town for a primetime showdown on ESPN.

Tip-off for that game is slated for 8PM MST, but until then enjoy these highlights from another historic performance by the Nuggets superstar big man, Nikola Jokic.