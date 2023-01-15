Recap: Nikola Jokic’s game winner lifts Nuggets past Magic

Best player in the world.

After missing the Denver Nuggets last game against the Los Angeles Clippers, Nikola Jokic returned to the floor tonight and made his presence felt like he always does. In a game that almost got away from the Nuggets, Jokic made sure it didn't as he made a game-winning three-point jumper with .2 seconds on the clock to secure the victory for Denver.

Thanks to Jokic’s game winner, the Nuggets captured their 13th straight home victory beating the Orlando Magic 119-116. It was the Nuggets 30th win of the season to push their record to 30-13 and their home record now sits at an incredibly impressive 19-3.

Jokic not only hit the game winning jumper, but he also completed his 88th career triple-double scoring 17 points to go along with 14 assists and 10 rebounds. It was an efficient night scoring the ball for Jokic as he shot 8-of-11 from the field, 1-of-4 from three with no shot bigger than his only triple of the game.

M.V.P ⭐️



17 PTS

10 REB

14 AST

Game Winner pic.twitter.com/IsOSsgQXmt — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) January 16, 2023

After leading by 15-points at the break, the Nuggets let their guard down in the second half and the Magic took advantage. Orlando outscored the Nuggets 34-25 in the third quarter and 28-25 in the fourth as they almost pulled off a phenomenal comeback, but Jokic had different plans.

Aaron Gordon ended as the Nuggets leading scorer with 25 points on 9-of-13 shooting from the field, while also hauling in eight rebounds and dishing out five assists. Four other Nuggets finished in double figures as Jamal Murray (18), Michael Porter Jr. (16), Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (12), and Bruce Brown (12) all had solid nights offensively.

Denver will be back in action at home on Tuesday night when they welcome the Portland Trail Blazers and Damian Lillard to town. The Nuggets will look to push their home wining streak to 14 games and capture their 20th victory of the season at Ball Arena.