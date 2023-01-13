Woj: Nikola Jokic “unlikely” to play against Clippers tonight

According to ESPN senior insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the Denver Nuggets will likely be without start center Nikola Jokic tonight for their nationally televised game against the Los Angeles Clippers due to a wrist injury.

Jokic was added to the Nuggets injury report yesterday and was listed as questionable due to right wrist injury management. Now, it looks as if Jokic’s status is turning more in the wrong direction, so hopefully this is just a precaution. I’m sure we’ll learn more on the status of Jokic when Nuggets head coach Michael Malone talks to the media pregame.

For the Nuggets, not having Jokic for a tough road game against the Clippers may present some problems. The Nuggets have won 14 of their last 17 games, but all three of those loses came on the road. Luckily for the Nuggets, the Clippers will be without Paul George due to a hamstring injury, so that’s one less thing to worry about.

This will be the third game Jokic has missed this season and Denver is currently 1-2 in those games. On the season, Jokic is averaging 24.9 points, 11 rebounds, and 9.7 assists per game. Averaging just under a triple-double per game is pretty spectacular as Jokic is pushing for his third consecutive MVP award.

