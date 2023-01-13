Nuggets Reacts Survey: whose Denver’s greatest competition in the West?

The Denver Nuggets currently sit at first place in the Western Conference with a record of 28-13. Thanks to an exceptional 18-3 record at home, the Nuggets have been able to stay atop the standings all season long and have no intentions of slowing down anytime soon.

With that being said, it’s always important to get a pulse on some other teams that may push the Nuggets for that top spot in the conference. Denver is currently tied with the Memphis Grizzlies for the first seed as they have been the Nuggets greatest competition thus far.

With Ja Morant running the show, the Grizzlies present a solid roster that will compete with Denver for that top spot not just in the near future, but for the remainder of the season. Denver and Memphis are 3.5 games clear of the next team in the standings, which is currently the New Orleans Pelicans.

Right behind the Pelicans is currently the Dallas Mavericks and quite possibly Nikola Jokic’s greatest competition for his third straight MVP award with Luka Doncic. Then, you go all the way down to the eighth spot in the West, which is occupied by the defending champion Golden State Warriors.

All could present problems for the Nuggets and their top spot in the West, but who is the greatest competitor?

