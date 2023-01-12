Highlights: Bones Hyland’s five threes help Nuggets blowout Suns

The Denver Nuggets won their 12th consecutive home game last night courtesy of a 126-97 thrashing of the Phoenix Suns. Denver controlled the game from start to finish, but where the tide really started to turn was in the second quarter when Bones Hyland went absolutely nuclear from beyond the three-point stripe.

Hyland finished with 21 points off the bench on an efficient 7-of-12 shooting from the field, 5-of-7 from beyond the three-point line. Four of Hyland’s five triples came in the second quarter as he was constantly showing off his in the gym range.

Some might say Bizzy is in his bag pic.twitter.com/7FjJWSag9J — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) January 12, 2023

Not only did Hyland score the basketball, but he also dished out four assists and was a +7 in his 24 minutes of action. Hyland did exactly what the Nuggets need from him, which is score the basketball and play effectively alongside Jamal Murray. The Nuggets have been staggering Murray with the bench unit a ton lately and it’s been working in their favor as they’re currently on a tear and don’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon.

On the season, Hyland is now averaging 13.6 points per game and is shooting 41.7 percent from beyond the arc. If Hyland can keep his scoring up he’s going to play a massive role in the Nuggets success this year, but the one area of his game he still needs to improve upon is defensive consistency. Once Hyland locks down that part of his game, there is no telling how far his game could rise.