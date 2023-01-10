Four Nuggets sit in The Ringer’s top 100 NBA players

The Ringer does a phenomenal job of covering the NBA and have recently updated their list of the Top 100 players in the NBA. That list — to no one’s surprise — has Nikola Jokic as the Denver Nuggets highest rated player coming in at #2 overall, only behind Milwaukee Bucks superstar, Giannis Antetokounmpo.

As one of the best players in the association it’s tough to argue with Antetokounmpo being slightly ahead of Jokic, but if the back-to-back MVP keeps up his current pace it’s going to be tough to keep him off the top of that list. Jokic may be playing the best basketball of his career, which is saying something seeing as he’s won the last two league MVP awards.

Denver’s next player on the list is Aaron Gordon checking in at 53 sandwiched between Chris Paul of the Phoenix Suns (52) and Julius Randle of the New York Knicks (54). Gordon is currently in the midst of a career year and could definitely be higher on this list, but at the same time it’s nice to see him getting the recognition he deserves.

Gordon is often described as a defensive player, but the role he’s played in the Nuggets offense this season has been nothing short of spectacular. Averaging just under a career-high in points per game with 16.6, Gordon should be well on his way to representing the Nuggets alongside Jokic in the All-Star Game next month.

The Nuggets then go back-to-back on the rankings at 60 with Jamal Murray and 61 with Michael Porter Jr.. I’d say this is a pretty fair ranking for two players that missed last season and are trying to get back into the swing of things. Murray really seems to be finishing his groove and the same can be said for Porter considering he missed a month this season due to a heel injury.

Denver’s big four being represented in the top-100 should be somewhat of a given, but it’s always nice when that respect is earned. The Nuggets are the top team in the Western Conference and have no signs of slowing down anytime soon and the four players mentioned above have played a massive role in that.