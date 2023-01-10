Video: Nikola Jokic’s perfect statline helps capture 87th career triple-double

You run out of words to describe the greatness that is Nikola Jokic. It’s every night with Jokic as he is constantly sending reminders out to the league that he has no plans to relinquish his MVP trophy anytime soon. Even though it wasn’t Jokic’s most eye-popping triple-double, you can’t help but look at his statline following the game and enjoy what he was able to accomplish.

Jokic recorded his 87th career triple-double last night as the Nuggets won their 11th straight home game. It wasn’t just that Jokic recorded another triple-double, but it was how he achieved it as he shot a perfect 5-of-5 from the field, 1-of-1 from beyond the three-point line, and was even a prefect 3-for-3 from the free-throw line as he finished the game with 14 points. Jokic became the first player in NBA history to record 10+ points, 10+ rebounds, and 15+ assists in a game while shooting 100 percent from the field, which is no surprise.

Jokić is the first player in NBA history to record 10+ points, 10+ rebounds, and 15+ assists in a game while shooting 100% from the field



To go along with his perfect scoring, Jokic dished out 16 assists and hauled in 11 rebounds as the Lakers had zero answers for the back-to-back MVP. Jokic has been on an absolute tear as of late and is now averaging 25 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 9.7 assists per game as he is incredibly close to averaging a triple-double, which has only been done twice (Oscar Robertson and Russell Westbrook) for an entire season.

If Jokic is able to accomplish that and Denver can maintain the one seed in the Western Conference, there is no doubt a third consecutive MVP should follow.