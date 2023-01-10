Highlights: Jamal Murray scores season-high 34 points as Nuggets beat Lakers

It was a special night for Jamal Murray as the Denver Nuggets won their 11th straight home game thanks to a season-high 34 points from the Blue Arrow. Denver captured their 17th home victory of the season and are now tied with the Memphis Grizzlies (17-3) for the best home record in the NBA.

Back to Murray, whose starting to find his rhythm at just the right time. As the Nuggets begin to hit their stride, Murray is finding his groove as his season-high 34 points is a great benchmark for him to go off of for the remainder of the season. Even though it came on 29 shots, Murray made 13 field goals and shot an efficient 5-of-9 from beyond the arc and is now shooting 38.1 percent from distance on the season.

Not only did Murray score the ball, but he also dished out four assists and hauled in seven rebounds. On the defensive end of the floor, Murray chipped in two steals as his fantastic all-around performance played a massive role in Denver capturing another victory.

On the season, Murray is now averaging 18.5 points, 5.3 assists, and 3.9 rebounds per game. After a slow start to begin the season — which was to be expected — you can tell Murray’s confidence is starting to groove and it’s translating to really solid play on the court.

To watch all the highlights from Murray’s big night, click the link below! Murray and the Nuggets will look to build on his performance tomorrow night when they host the Phoenix Suns for a primetime showdown at 8PM on ESPN.