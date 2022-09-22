Nuggets announce updated look to statement “Mile High City” jersey

The Denver Nuggets announced today an updated look to their staple “Mile High City” statement jerseys for the upcoming season.

In my opinion, the updated version looks even cleaner than the one from the last few seasons. Denver’s statement jersey has arguably been their best jersey since it debuted back in 2018 and the updated version is going to be even tougher to beat.

What immediately stands out about the new jersey is there is more red both in the jersey and the shorts. That red has definitely made its mark on Nuggets jerseys in the past, most notably their city jersey for the 2020-21 season.

The lettering on the front of the uniform along with the Jordan logo is now yellow, which matches the yellow numbering since the jersey’s release. In the Nuggets announcement, it’s mentioned that an October 1st release date at Altitude Authentics is when the public can finally get their hands on these updated jerseys.

Nuggets media day is slated for next Monday at Ball Arena before the team embarks to San Diego for training camp. There is certainly a ton of hype around the Nuggets going into this season with a healthy Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. to lead the charge alongside back-to-back league MVP, Nikola Jokic.

27 lookin' fresh in the statement pic.twitter.com/lsG1LFR7Up — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) September 22, 2022

What do you think Nuggets fans, do you like the statement jerseys fresh look?