Woj: Andre Miller Hired as the Grand Rapids Gold Head Coach

According to a report by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Denver Nuggets are finalizing a deal to hire Andre Miller as the new head coach of the Grand Rapids Gold. The Gold are the Nuggets’ G-League affiliate and recently had their former head coach, Jason Terry, hired by the Utah Jazz as an assistant coach.

The Denver Nuggets are finalizing a deal to hire Andre Miller as the new coach of the G League Grand Rapids Gold, sources tell ESPN. Miller played six seasons for Denver during his NBA playing career. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 31, 2022

Andre Miller is a former NBA player who played 17 seasons for 9 different teams, including the Denver Nuggets. He spent six seasons with the Nuggets and was well respected throughout the league. Miller was known as one of the best game managers during his time in the league.

Fans can expect him to bring his game knowledge and basketball know how to the locker room. This will be a big responsibility with the young players that the Nuggets have in their pipeline. Peyton Watson is likely to spend time in the G-League this season and having someone there to oversee his development like Andre Miller will likely be great for him in the long run.