Nuggets re-sign Vlatko Cancar to multiyear contract

The Denver Nuggets announced today they have officially signed Vlatko Cancar to a multiyear contract.

It was announced officially as a multiyear deal, but earlier this morning Cancar’s agent — Misko Raznatovic — tweeted out it will be a three-year deal and the final year will be a team option.

Vlatko Cancar extended contract for 3 more years with Denver Nuggets! The third year is the team option!#BeoBasket — Misko4Raznatovic (@MiskoRaznatovic) July 7, 2022

Re-signing Cancar gives the Nuggets more depth at the forward position, which we learned last season is never a bad thing. By re-signing Cancar, the Nuggets roster is now set with 15 players for next season with one two-way spot occupied by Collin Gillespie and the other two-way is to be determined and will probably be given to who shines at summer league.

The Nuggets selected Cancar with the 49th pick in the 2017 draft and at just 25 years old, Cancar is still incredibly young and we still haven't seen the best from him. Cancar has appeared in just 70 games for the Nuggets over the course of the last three seasons and played in just 15 games last season after dealing with injuries.

His stats certainly aren't eye opening as he's averaged just 2.3 points and 1.3 rebounds in 7.2 minutes per game with the Nuggets, but with more playing time could come better results. Cancar is likely to slot in behind Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon, and Jeff Green on the Nuggets depth chart at forward, but if his number is called upon Cancar is more than serviceable to go out there and give the Nuggets some good minutes.

Welcome back, Vlatko!